WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)(KFYR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County.

The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, near Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thursday, March 30 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted to increase awareness of the hazards of intoxicated driving.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

