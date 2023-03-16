WVU Medicine Children’s shares list of signs, symptoms of brain injuries

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - March is National Brain Injury Month.

According to the CDC, over 3,000 West Virginians are hospitalized every year because of a brain injury.

The highest number of traumatic brain injury, or TBI, related deaths were between the ages of 75 to 84.

Over 170 Americans died each day from TBI every day in 2020.

The most common reason people get TBI’s is because of a fall or a car crash.

WVU Medicine Children’s shared the following list of signs and symptoms you should look out for if someone has a concussion:

  • Loss of consciousness (usually brief)
  • Confusion, dazed
  • Memory loss
  • Trouble answering questions properly
  • Responding slowly
  • Balance problems
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Nausea, vomiting
  • Light sensitivity
  • Mood/behavior changes

You can bring awareness by researching brain injuries and listening to other people’s story or sharing your own.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Roy Lahman
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, according to a release.
Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Robbie Robinson
Applications still being accepted for 84th annual Mountaineer Boys State
Gov. Jim Justice presents the Rhododendron Award to Brandi Jones
Gov. Justice presents Rhododendron Award to philanthropist
(L-R) Sophie Stuart, Hailey Jordan, and Jayden Sharps
Fairmont State selects 2023 Presidential Scholarship winners
A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi