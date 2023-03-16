WVU Medicine Children’s shares list of signs, symptoms of brain injuries
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - March is National Brain Injury Month.
According to the CDC, over 3,000 West Virginians are hospitalized every year because of a brain injury.
The highest number of traumatic brain injury, or TBI, related deaths were between the ages of 75 to 84.
Over 170 Americans died each day from TBI every day in 2020.
The most common reason people get TBI’s is because of a fall or a car crash.
WVU Medicine Children’s shared the following list of signs and symptoms you should look out for if someone has a concussion:
- Loss of consciousness (usually brief)
- Confusion, dazed
- Memory loss
- Trouble answering questions properly
- Responding slowly
- Balance problems
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea, vomiting
- Light sensitivity
- Mood/behavior changes
You can bring awareness by researching brain injuries and listening to other people’s story or sharing your own.
