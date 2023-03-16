Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire


93-year-old Wyoming County woman loses everything in house fire
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HANOVER, W.Va. (WVVA) A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.

Ollie Morgan has lived in Hanover most of her life and is no stranger to loss. “In my house, I had my mother’s pictures, my mom, my dad...they both passed away. My husband.”

But nothing could have prepared her for the loss of her home last Saturday, when the home she had lived in for decades went up in flames. The only keepsakes she has left of her loved ones burned in the flames.

In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday, she credited her little dog, nipping at her heels, as her saving grace for getting out alive.

Her son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Theresa Morgan, are asking for the community’s support to help her bounce back. “We didn’t have time to get nothing,” said Ray Morgan.

Without home insurance and a place to live, Morgan fears she may not be able to pick up the pieces without more support.

“I know I don’t have long left. I might get a home, but it might burn up too.”

Morgan said she would be appreciative of anything anyone has to give and has a post office box at PO BOX 38, Hanover, West Virginia.

