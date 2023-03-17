19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase

(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 19-year-old and a juvenile are dead following a crash during a police pursuit, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers announced on Friday that Devon Brantley, 19, of Birch River, West Virginia and his juvenile passenger were ejected from a motorcycle after hitting a log truck on US Route 19.

According to West Virginia State Police, Brantley was caught on March 16, just before 3 p.m. traveling roughly 120 miles per hour along US Route 19.

After Brantley was clocked traveling at a high rate of speed by the dash mounted radar, the sergeant activated his patrol vehicle’s lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, troopers reported the motorcycle traveled from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road, then back onto US Route 19 where the fatal crash occurred.

Both Brantley and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice speaks out about State Police allegations
MGN Online
Crews extinguish fire, Rt. 250 remains shut down

Latest News

Michael McDonald
Morgantown man charged with leading police on pursuit, ramming cruiser
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Substitute teacher no longer employed by Mon County Schools
Fairmont Senior Highlights vs North Marion
Fairmont Senior Highlights vs North Marion
Elkins Highlights vs Ripley
Elkins Highlights vs Ripley