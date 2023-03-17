3 students at Clarksburg middle school found using THC vape

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three students at a Clarksburg middle school will be facing disciplinary action after authorities found them using a THC vape on Thursday.

According to Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler, the students are enrolled at Mountaineer Middle School.

Stutler said the Prevention Resource Officer at the school took possession of the vape, and it came back positive for THC.

The school went under a “Code Blue,” standing for a medical emergency, Stutler said. The vape, however, did not contain fentanyl.

The students found using the vape will be facing disciplinary action.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

