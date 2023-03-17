3 students at Clarksburg middle school found using THC vape

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three students at a Clarksburg middle school will be facing disciplinary action after authorities found them using a THC vape on Thursday.

According to Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler, the students are enrolled at Mountaineer Middle School.

Stutler said the Prevention Resource Officer at the school took possession of the vape, and it came back positive for THC.

The school went under a “Code Blue,” standing for a medical emergency, Stutler said. The vape, however, did not contain fentanyl.

The students found using the vape will be facing disciplinary action.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice speaks out about State Police allegations

Latest News

Bridgeport to repave 22 roads as part of annual paving project
‘Turtle Man’ returning to Harrison County
Spotlight on Business: Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon
Spotlight on Business: Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon
Spotlight on Business: Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon
Spotlight on Business: Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon