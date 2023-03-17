Anthony (Tony) Joseph Camele, 96, of Fairmont, WV, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Tony was born on October 2, 1926, in Fairmont, WV, the son of the late Louis and Rose LoFiego Camele. Tony was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-seven years, Teresa Marie Mazza Camele. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Fairmont. Tony is survived by his children Dr. Anthony Camele (Jenny Ann), Dr. Robert Camele (Susan), and Jo Ellen Mick (Ruben), and grandchildren Natalie Buckley (Sean), Anna Tugwell (James), Mary Jarrell (Jeremy), Ryan Mick (Elizabeth), Gina Hedrick (Nicholas), and Elizabeth Camele. He is also survived by ten great-grandchildren – Anthony, Camille, Teresa, Samuel, Patrick, Luke, Elise, Clara, Margot, and Lena, and a sister, Carmela Saporito. Tony graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in 1944. He then served in the United States Army and was stationed in the Philippines during the World War II Era. After his military service, he graduated from Fairmont State College in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He worked in sales and management for several companies including Union Brokerage, Workingman Store, Galis, and FMC. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Tony was a gifted musician who played clarinet and saxophone in local dance bands of the 1950s and 1960s including the Johnny Christian Orchestra, Doc Koon and the West Virginians, and the United Mine Workers Band. He and his sons played in the Greater Clarksburg Symphonic Orchestra. Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories, and eating good Italian food and Woody’s hot dogs. Tony’s family would like to thank his in-home caregivers Dottie, Ada, Sheila, and Nikki, and the staff at the Bridgeport Healthcare Center and Amedisys Hospice Care. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Vigil Rites will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 329 Maryland Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kishore Varaparla as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

