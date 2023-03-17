Bridgeport to repave 22 roads as part of annual paving project

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All or portions of 22 roadways in Bridgeport’s municipal limits are likely to be part of the city’s annual milling and asphalt paving project.

While the project will likely begin after spring, the first steps toward choosing a contractor began on Friday.

Bids are due at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

The largest of the paving projects involves paving of 4,700 feet of Genesis Boulevard, a portion of which will also be milled. Genesis Boulevard is the primary roadway through the main part of the Charles Pointe development.

The rest of the streets, with the exception of the alley paving on East Olive, will see milling. The rest of the list of streets beyond Genesis Boulevard and the aforementioned alley include the following:

Layman Court

Willow Lane (East Street to Woodland Drive)

Front Street (from Pennsylvania Avenue to Lawman Avenue)

Rebecca Road

LeeAnn Lane

Briarwood Road

Wakefield Street (from 6 Wakefield Street to Johnson Avenue)

Faris Avenue (from Water Street to Watson Street)

Breezewood Court

Chatham Way

Watson Street

Oakdale Avenue

Wiseman Street (from Johnson Avenue to Johnson Avenue)

Conifer Drive (from Hinkle Lake Road to 14 Conifer Drive)

Center Court

Deldew Drive

Stone Street (from Fourth Street to Liberty Avenue)

Sussex Court

Windsor Drive (from seam on hill to the end)

Coventry Court

Mesa Drive

Zappia Drive

The annual project is made possible by levy funds made available by voters in the city.

