Chilly Weekend Ahead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures are going to get cooler throughout the weekend yet again, as we see a cold front pass tonight that’ll allow for temperatures 10-15 degrees below average this weekend. Now luckily this should come without precipitation, and we could see a good amount of sun going into next week as well, where we will see temperatures go above average in the ladder half of next week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for the details on what we are expecting in the next week.

