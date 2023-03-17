Former Philip Barbour standout David Shriver set to compete in the NCAA Tournament

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans of the Philip Barbour Colts may remember the name David Shriver, one of the most accurate three point shooters in recent memory.

David Shriver (wdtv)

In high school, Shriver set the record at Philip Barbour for the most career three-pointers, knocking down 190. He was known for his range, shooting 42 percent from the three point line.

It seems that he’s always been built for March. As a senior, Shriver averaged over 20 points per game, good enough to help lead the Colts to the semifinals of the Class AA State Tournament. He was also a Class AA All-State team member.

Shriver is a perfect example of where hard work, and great shooting, can take you in college basketball.

VCU fans cheer on the Rams for their NCAA Tournament run. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

After graduating, Shriver played for three seasons at Alderson Broaddus, staying in his hometown and putting in the work. Shriver hit 216 threes in his time at AB, good for second in school history. His career wasn’t finished.

He then transferred to the University of Hartford, continuing to improve as a shooter. Shriver led the America East Conference in threes and ranked third in the league for three point shooting.

This season, Shriver was given a fifth year due to the pandemic. He transferred to Division I VCU. In his time with the Rams, Shriver has shot 40 percent from the three point line, hitting 58 threes this season.

This week, during the current high school state tournaments, Shriver’s name has been making the rounds throughout the Charleston Coliseum.

He’s playing in the NCAA Tournament.

VCU Rams securing a 12 seed after winning the A-10 championship over the weekend. (VCU Athletics)

VCU has won 11 of its last 12 games, winning an automatic bid from the Atlantic 10.

They’re seen as a potential Cinderella story.

For Shriver though, the ability to be a part of March Madness is a perfect ending to a storybook career. He’s a hometown star who played his way to one of the nation’s biggest stages.

The VCU Rams hope to upset St. Marys in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game tips off Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.