House Call: Healthy Eating on a Budget Pt. 5

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Michelle DuVall with the clinical nutrition department at UHC talks about helping you make simple, healthy swaps or additions to your meal. We will focus on vegetables as March is National Nutrition Month.

1). How can we do better when it comes to including whole grains into our diets? Is there an easy swap?

Whole grains have the entire grain kernel, which includes the bran, germ, and endosperm. Refined grains have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. This is done to give grains a finer texture and improve their shelf life. However, it also removes dietary fiber, iron, and many B vitamins.

A great way to incorporate whole grains into your diet is to consider swapping out white rice or regular pasta for brown rice, barley, couscous, farro, quinoa or whole wheat pasta. Quinoa is a complete protein as it has all nine of the essential amino acids that we need. You can also do half and half for a gradual switch to whole grains.

2). When it comes to snacking, how can we fit in whole grains?

Everyone’s favorite snack, popcorn, can be a good quality snack if it is air-popped. You should choose whole-grain crackers or brown rice cakes. These are great snack alternatives to consider.

3). How easy is it to use whole wheat flour as a substitute for white flour?

The rule of thumb when baking is to substitute whole wheat flour for half the flour noted in the recipe. This is also an easy way to get your whole grain intake, as these grains provide many nutrients that are vital for the health and maintenance of our bodies.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.