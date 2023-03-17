Linda Sue Sloan

Published: Mar. 17, 2023
Linda Sue Sloan, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. She was born in Fairmont on April 5, 1947, a daughter of the late Arthur and Dolly Cross. Linda enjoyed camping at Smoke Hole, reading, and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Linda is survived by her husband, Ray Sloan, Jr.; two sons, Tom Sloan and his wife Jennifer of Fairmont, and Mike Sloan and his wife Karla of Worthington; grandchildren, Courtney Morris and her husband Aaron, Justin Sloan, Alyssa Sloan-Oliverio and her husband Nate, and Ethan Sloan; great grandchild, Braxton Morris; sister-in-law, Marcia Cross of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Albert “Albie” Cross. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

