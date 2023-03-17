Locals celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday is Saint Patrick’s Day!

It’s the one day in the year where everyone gets in the Irish spirit to celebrate the culture, music, and heritage.

Meagher’s Irish Pub in Bridgeport was one of many places people stopped to celebrate.

The pub serves all kinds of Irish fare, like corned beef and cabbage, and plenty of beer.

With the NCAA tournament in full swing, some people said the combination of food, drinks, and fun was too much to ignore on a Friday.

“We’re at Meagher’s hanging out for the day, and then we’re probably going to watch some basketball. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!”

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Have a great day. Don’t let the leprechauns pinch you!”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 13% of West Virginians have Irish ancestry.

However you chose to celebrate, make sure you’re doing so safely.

It’s estimated someone is killed in a car crash every 72 minutes on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Local police said if you see anyone who may be driving drunk, call 911.

