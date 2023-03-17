Masontown Volunteer Fire Department receives grant

The Masontown Volunteer Fire Department received a grant to help with training and equipment...
The Masontown Volunteer Fire Department received a grant to help with training and equipment for ice rescues.(WDTV)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Masontown Volunteer Fire Department received a grant to help with training and equipment for ice rescues.

Dan Luzier is the fire chief. He said the team consists of 14 people.

If you’re interested in learning they’re always looking for people to join.

Luzier said with the grant they were able to update their equipment and add an ice rescue team.

“We got a new boat that’s made for ice rescue, which you can also use on swift water runs, and we got ice commander suits, we got dry suits, got some new wetsuits, we got all new helmets, we got ice picks. Some things like that, that are specifically for ice rescue.”

The chief said they provide everyone with equipment that joins the team.

He said there’s a lot to learn and they’re always training for it.

“We train all year long. It’s constant training. We send people to class, and go all over for classes.”

Luzier said they felt the need for this since the winters are getting milder it’s harder to tell how thick the ice is.

The fire chief said if you’re in a situation where someone has fallen into the ice here is what you should do.

“The big thing is stay off of the ice, call 911, and get the proper people responding that need to respond.”

Masontown is the closest place in our area that has an ice rescue team.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Roy Lahman
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, according to a release.
Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport

Latest News

Clarksburg City Council voting to issue millions to water board project
Clarksburg City Council voting to issue millions to water board project
Sediment collecting in Maple Lake
NCWV Airport yet to be served lawsuit from Maple Lake
NCWV Airport yet to be served lawsuit from Maple Lake