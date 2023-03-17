Masontown Volunteer Fire Department receives grant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Masontown Volunteer Fire Department received a grant to help with training and equipment for ice rescues.

Dan Luzier is the fire chief. He said the team consists of 14 people.

If you’re interested in learning they’re always looking for people to join.

Luzier said with the grant they were able to update their equipment and add an ice rescue team.

“We got a new boat that’s made for ice rescue, which you can also use on swift water runs, and we got ice commander suits, we got dry suits, got some new wetsuits, we got all new helmets, we got ice picks. Some things like that, that are specifically for ice rescue.”

The chief said they provide everyone with equipment that joins the team.

He said there’s a lot to learn and they’re always training for it.

“We train all year long. It’s constant training. We send people to class, and go all over for classes.”

Luzier said they felt the need for this since the winters are getting milder it’s harder to tell how thick the ice is.

The fire chief said if you’re in a situation where someone has fallen into the ice here is what you should do.

“The big thing is stay off of the ice, call 911, and get the proper people responding that need to respond.”

Masontown is the closest place in our area that has an ice rescue team.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.