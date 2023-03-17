Marijuana vape pen sickens 4 middle schoolers; 2 taken to hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two middle school students was taken to the hospital on Friday after smoking marijuana vape pens, according to the Director of Communications for Cabell County Schools, Jedd Flowers.

School officials say both students are in stable condition.

Flowers tells WSAZ.com four students got sick from marijuana vape pens.

After school officials detected the smell of marijuana on other students, Huntington East Middle School was placed on lockdown around 11 a.m.

Flowers reports the precautionary lockdown was lifted after Huntington police K9 units searched the school campus.

Officials report no additional devices were found during the search, but Flowers urged parents to monitor their children for signs of illness Friday evening.

Flowers is also encouraging parents to have a ‘frank’ conversation with their children about the dangers of tobacco and THC vape devices.

Further information about the incident has not been provided.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.