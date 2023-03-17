Morgantown man charged with leading police on pursuit, ramming cruiser

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he rammed a police cruiser and fled on foot before being arrested.

Authorities were traveling south on Route 92 in Preston County when a pickup truck being driven by 49-year-old Michael McDonald, of Morgantown, pulled in front of police from a side road, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they checked the truck’s registration plate and found it to be stolen. McDonald then turned onto Stoney Run Rd. and officers tried to pull him over.

McDonald was allegedly driving normally until officers activated their siren. Then, McDonald began fleeing until he lost control and crashed at the intersection of Stoney Run Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

Officers said McDonald hit the embankment and was facing them. When he tried to turn back around, he reportedly hit a mailbox and a tree.

McDonald backed up and hit tree again before backing up and ramming into the officer’s cruiser, according to court documents.

Officers said McDonald then continued onto Stoney Run Rd. before the truck lost power and began to slow. Before the truck came to a stop, he jumped from it and ran into the woods while the truck crashed into another tree.

The report says after a short foot pursuit, officers caught McDonald and took him into custody.

McDonald has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

