No update on reported human remains found in Mon County

(VERONICA OGBE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - There is still no word on the identity of the human remains found in Monongalia County.

The remains were discovered on Sunday, Feb. 26, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Human remains found in Mon County

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the remains in a wooded area between South Pierpont Rd. and the Hanalei Development in the Cheat Lake area.

The remains are still being examined at the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for positive identification and cause of death.

