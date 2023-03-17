Rain this St. Patrick’s Day, chilly weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Friday will end the workweek with seasonably mild temperatures and rain showers, which will stick around this afternoon. Find out the details of the rain, as well as what the weekend and next week will be like, in the video above!

A cold front will push into West Virginia today, resulting in rain showers across our region throughout the day. Rain showers will start pushing in during the mid-morning hours, becoming a steady, light rain during the morning hours. By midday, the showers become more steady and consistent. The steady rainfall will last until after 6 PM, when the line of rain leaves. By the time it does, expect about 0.2″ to 0.4″ of rain accumulation across our region. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-15 mph in the afternoon, then westerly winds of 5-15 mph in the evening, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-50s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few snow flurries in the mountain counties. Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will drop into the low-30s. Then tomorrow afternoon, clouds will still linger in our region, leading to partly cloudy skies, but our region should stay dry. Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-30s, well below average for March. Sunday will bring similar temperatures and cloud cover, as a high-pressure system from Canada will bring cool, dry air into West Virginia this weekend. Then throughout the first half of next week, that same high-pressure system will keep skies partly clear, allowing temperatures to climb into the 50s, around average for this time of year. So as we start astronomical spring on Monday, expect some mild, clear conditions. It’s not until the end of the week that another system brings rain showers into our region. In short, rain showers will push in this St. Patrick’s Day, the weekend will be chilly, and next week will be mild and clear.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the morning and periodic rainfall in the late-morning to mid-afternoon hours. Any leftover rain is gone by the early evening hours. Southwest winds of 15-25 mph. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 30.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 42.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 40.

