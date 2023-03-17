Richard Lewis Taylor, 76, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023. He passed while under the compassionate care of Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center and WV Caring Hospice. Richard was born in Weston on October 7, 1946, a son of the late Woodrow Edward Taylor and Addie Lucille Thompson Taylor Probst. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Warren Probst; one brother, Edward Taylor; two brothers-in-law: William Starcher and Loy Byrd; two nieces: Karen Hyde and Melinda Warner; one nephew, Gary Starcher; and one nephew-in-law, Mark Coplin. Forever cherishing their memories of Richard are two sisters: Janette Byrd of Deerfield and Wanda Starcher of Weston; one brother, David Taylor of Houston, TX; two nieces: Susan Byrd-Marth and husband, Bill, of Waxahachie, TX, and Lee A. Coplin of Jackson’s Mill; one great-niece, Taylor Coplin of Jackson’s Mill; and one great-nephew, Barry W. Hyde of Decatur, TN. Richard was a 1964 Weston High School graduate. Following graduation, Richard attended Glenville State College. He bravely joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Richard was successfully employed with Century Theaters in San Francisco as an accountant for several years until his retirement. After retiring, country roads led him home to Weston to care for his mother. In his free-time Richard enjoyed watching sports. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Richard’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A private inurnment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Richard Lewis Taylor and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.