Ronald Lee Nuzum, 85, of Nutter Fort passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on February 1, 1938, a son of the late Willis Luther and Lorraine Wright Nuzum. Twice married, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years, Gwen Lee Stover Nuzum on May 27, 2013. He is survived by his second wife, Dianna Lee Leary Nuzum, whom he married on February 14, 2016. Also surviving are three sons, Charles J. Nuzum of Sardis, Robert Nuzum and his wife Patty of Nutter Fort and David Nuzum and his wife Judy of Nutter Fort; one daughter, Cynthia Nuzum Haddix of Clarksburg; three step-children, James Leary and his wife Judy of Nutter Fort, Cletus Leary and his wife Sheryl of South Carolina and Keven Leary and his companion Jennifer of Baltimore, MD; four grandchildren, Jeremy and Natalie Haddix of Nutter Fort, Melissa and Chad Sponaugle of Stonewood, Terra and Michael North of North Carolina, Josh and Cassie Nuzum of Clarksburg, and Jason and Jacqueline Coche of Deale, MD; two sisters, Mary Ann Nuzum and husband Mason Elliott of Ashville, NC and Denelle Nuzum and husband Matthew DeGarmo of Lake Floyd. He was a fifth generation to four children, four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great- grandchildren. He is also survived by several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, whom he loved like his own. Mr. Nuzum was a graduate of Bristol High School and entered the U.S. Army at age 16. He was a United States Army veteran having started his military career with the 1902 engineer company. He then went on active duty with the 82nd Airborne Division and 10th Special Forces Group during the Korean War. Upon leaving the military in 1959, he was employed by the Koblegard Company, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Highways District 4 Superintendent. He then went on to work for Westfield (Ohio Farmers) Insurance Company and was claims/office manager for East Tennessee, retiring after 28 years. Following his retirement, he went on to serve as Deputy Sheriff for the Knox County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department, retiring after 14 years. During his career, Mr. Nuzum completed several law courses, including International Arson Investigation and was an active graduate Arson Investigator. Ron was one of the five founding members of the Harrison County Emergency Squad. He also served on the Clarksburg Harrison Regional Housing Authority and served on the board of the American Red Cross. He was involved in several civic activities, including First Aid and EMT instruction. Ron was a member of the Marshville Baptist Church, Fraternal Order of Police Mountaineer Lodge #078, Roy E. Parrish Post #13 American Legion, the Model A Restoration Club, NRA and AARP. Ron was a loving and caring father and grandfather. He was always there for his family and didn’t know the word “no”. He had a heart of gold and treasured every moment he spent with family and friends. He looked forward to his daily calls from his family and their visits. He will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Johnmark Camenga officiating. Interment will follow in the Marshville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

