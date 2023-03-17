Small town of Ireland celebrates 41st annual Irish Spring Festival

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRELAND, W.Va (WDTV) - Many people are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, but the town of Ireland has been celebrating since last weekend.

The tiny Lewis County town is celebrating its 41st Irish Spring Festival.

The festivities kick off on Friday and continue through Monday.

Things start off with the Irish Jig at 7 p.m. and ends with the crowning of the king and queen.

Sponsors of the Irish Spring Festival say this party is centered around tradition and brings locals together.

Below are the activities at the Irish Spring Festival on Friday:

  • Friday, March 17
    • 7 p.m. Irish Jig (Square Dance)
    • 7 p.m. Costume Contest
    • 8 p.m. House decorating contest winners announced
    • 8:30 p.m. Costume contest winners announced
    • 9 p.m. King and Queen coronation

Bridgeport to repave 22 roads as part of annual paving project
‘Turtle Man’ returning to Harrison County
Spotlight on Business: Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon
3 students at Clarksburg middle school found using THC vape