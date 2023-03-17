Substitute teacher no longer employed by Mon County Schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A substitute teacher is no longer employed by Monongalia County Schools.

It comes amid the investigation into a student being abused at North Elementary School.

Superintendent Eddie Campbell confirmed the substitute’s firing to 5 News Friday morning.

It comes after our investigative team obtained a 911 call to the school.

In the call, a school official told dispatchers he was calling to report a teacher had abused a student.

The nature of that alleged abuse remains unclear, and the teacher involved has not been identified.

A total of five school staff, including the principal and vice principal, were placed on leave amid the investigation.

5 News is told two of those staff remain on leave.

District officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

