‘Turtle Man’ returning to Harrison County

Ernie "Turtle Man" Brown to Make Return to Harrison County's Recreation Complex Saturday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ernie Brown, otherwise known to the public as the “Turtle Man,” will be returning to Harrison County to tell stories about his journey and to show off artifacts.

Brown is best known as “Turtle Man” from the television show Call of the Wildman from 2011-2014.

“Ernie was introduced to Parks and Recreation around 6 years ago through our friends at Prehistoric Planet and he is one of the better entertainers to the public that we know,” said Doug Comer, Deputy Director. “Some of his visits include talks with the kids during enrichments and photo opportunities with fans. He is a genuine person and takes a personal interest in everyone he meets.”

Brown works primarily on his YouTube channel “The Turtle Man Official Channel” and has about 40 videos posted to the channel.

“The Garton’s (Ray and Mary Ellen – Prehistoric Planet Owners) invited me to their home and brought me to the facility to show the exhibit they helped with and the staff was great,” said Brown. “I think they had an exhibit of a big sea turtle and I took some time with the kids that day to talk about turtles and some of the ways to catch them. The kids had a great time and the trip was great.”

The event is scheduled for 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 Harrison County Recreation Complex, located at 43 Recreation Dr. in Clarksburg. Admission to both the Walking with Dinosaurs exhibit and to meet Brown are free.

Brown will also have apparel and other items for sale.

This will be Brown’s fifth visit to the area.

