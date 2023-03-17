Walter Cambeis, 25, of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. Walter is survived by his daughter, Lilah, and his partner, Stevi Ellifritz, of Morgantown; his mother, Lisa Cambeis of Bridgeport; his father, Walter Cambeis of Bridgeport; big sister Chelsea Cambeis and her fiancé, Brady, of Bridgeport; big sister Samantha Cambeis, her son, Asher, and her partner, Sam Henwood, of Canandaigua, New York; his maternal grandparents, John and Dolores Mehalko; his uncle, Shawn Mehalko; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of Weatherly, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Gladys Cumiskey of Dania, Florida. He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Alverta Bizzare. Walter graduated from Bridgeport High School in 2016. He was known for being quiet and kind but could make anyone laugh. Walter was passionate about his work for Mighty Bright, cleaning and maintaining WVU sports venues during and after games and events. He aspired to one day start his own cleaning and power washing business. He enjoyed playing basketball and watching sports, especially his favorite team, the Rams. He loved astronomy, fishing, and spending time in nature. He cherished any time spent with his mom, kayaking with his dad, and watching his daughter, Lilah, grow. Walter loved his family and his lifelong friends, Matt Earley and Lanc Bednar. He was so special to so many, and he will never be forgotten and always be loved. Condolences to the Cambeis Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m., where services will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Linda Muhly presiding. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.