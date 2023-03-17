Webster County woman receives over 400 cards ahead of 100th birthday

HACKER VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County resident is gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday, but it’s not just her family and friends celebrating with her.

Alma Anderson has received hundreds of cards wishing her a happy birthday.

It all started from a family member’s Facebook post.

Alma is recovering from some medical issues, and the birthday cards have been helping to cheer her up.

“The cards started coming. I think the first bunch was 54. The mail lady just loves it because grandma’s getting so many cards. I said ‘You’re going to get more,’” Alma’s granddaughter, Peggy Quinn, said.

Peggy said the 452 cards so far have been coming from as near as the local schools all the way to strangers in other states.

But sharing each others’ stories, it doesn’t feel they’re much like strangers anymore.

“It’s a blessing, it truly is, that so many people have taken so much time and sent a card and wrote Bible verses and explain who they are,” Peggy said.

The cards have been very personal and include some of Alma’s favorite things, like squares for her quilts that she enjoys making.

Alma has lived in Hacker Valley nearly her whole life, aside from a time in Baltimore when she helped with the war effort while her husband was serving in Europe during World War II.

She’ll be celebrating her 100th birthday on the family farm with her seven children, 24 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren on April 1st.

“I thank the good Lord I’m as good as I am. He’s the one that takes care of us. I know The Lord takes care of me, and He gives my family the help to take care of me. I’ve got a good bunch of family and I thank The Lord for them,” Alma said.

Anyone who would like to send Alma a birthday card may send it to: Alma Anderson, 236 Hacker Lick Run, Hacker Valley, WV 26222.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.