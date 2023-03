North Marion Wins AAA State Title (WDTV)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week this week is Olivia Toland. She, along with the rest of the North Marion girl’s basketball team, secured the AAA State Championship for girl’s basketball. Full story can be seen above.

