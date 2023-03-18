BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles David McDonald, 88, of Tappan Road, Bridgeport, passed away Saturday morning, March 18, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Bridgeport on May 30, 1934, a son of the late Harry F. McDonald and Lela Luella (Williamson) McDonald. He is survived by two sisters, Margaret Green of Saline, MI; and Catherine McGill of Bridgeport; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray McDonald; sisters, Deloris Norman; Mary Shahan and her husband Donald; his brother-in-law, Robert McGill, Sr.; brother-in-law Lee Green; and nephews Lee Shahan and Stephen McGill.Charles worked on several farms, including M.B. Tolley, Charles Marrow; and Art McKee; and was known as the one-handed fence builder.He loved horse trail rides and was a member of the Ponderosa Riding Club and Bunner’s Ridge Riding Club. He could be found most mornings eating breakfast at Hardee’s in Fairmont.Condolences to the McDonald Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Tuesday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Sam Myers presiding. Interment will follow in Hepzibah Cemetery, Taylor County.

