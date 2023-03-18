Dawn Plitzuweit departs WVU for Minnesota

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is now in the market for a new Women’s Basketball head coach.

Dawn Plitzueweit, who became the sixth coach in program history after replacing local legend Mike Carey in March of 2022, is set to join the University of Minnesota’s program.

It comes after the team’s loss to Arizona in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker issued the following statement Saturday afternoon:

“Earlier today I met with Coach Plitzuweit, and she informed me she will be departing our basketball program to pursue an opportunity with the University of Minnesota. This move allows her to be closer to her home and her family, and we understand and respect that.

“I want to thank Coach Plitzuweit for the positive impact she made on our women’s basketball program this year. I also want to thank our women’s basketball student-athletes for the pride they have and the effort they give in competing for West Virginia University. Our student-athletes deserve the best, and we will immediately begin a national search for our next head coach. We have a proud tradition, and our program is well positioned for the future. I am confident we will identify an outstanding leader to build on our success and take WVU women’s basketball to even greater heights.”

A press conference to discuss the head coach opening is set for Monday morning.

