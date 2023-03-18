BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Maxine Myers, 66, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her residence.She was born in Lost Creek, on November 19, 1956, a daughter of the late Thomas Woodrow “Woody” and Bertha Drusilla Greaver West.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Lee Myers, on May 27, 2011.Mrs. Myers is survived by her children, Brian Scott Myers of Lost Creek, Dennis Brent Myers of Lost Creek, and Timothy Joel “TJ” Myers of Mt. Clare; eight grandchildren, Shatia Orsini, Taneisha Woods, Kyle Myers and wife Kesley, Corey Myers, Chelsea Myers, Kayleen Myers, Ava Myers, and Aza Myers; and 11 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Jean McGary of Nutter Fort.Mary previously worked as retail Associate for Marshall’s. She was an avid animal lover, especially her dog, Leo, and enjoyed taking walks. She found beauty in nature, especially flowers, and liked to go camping. Above all, she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Honoring Mrs. Myers wishes cremation will follow.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

