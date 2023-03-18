Members of the Morgantown community gathered to “Stand for Jesus”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Amid a spiritual movement across the country. One local church invited the community to “Stand for Jesus.”

After a personal loss, Laura Dixon found herself back at church and connecting with her faith.

“Which I started back to church two months ago when my son died, and it weighed on my heart that we needed to come out and make signs, and I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” she explained.

Dixon and other members of Vessels of Fire Church gathered on High St. in Morgantown to hold up their colorful signs and spread the word of Jesus.

Dixon said the community she had become a part of was more than your average friendship and fellowship.

“Family that you can call family out here together and have the youngsters out here when a lot of them just don’t believe anymore,” she added.

Dixon said the connection she had with Jesus was something she felt she needed to share with as many people as she could.

“I put my cigarettes down five weeks ago. I haven’t touched them. I’ve smoked since I was 12. God has just put his spirit upon my soul. That I just want to spread it to everybody else,” she explained.

“Stand for Jesus” came following revivals around the country.

