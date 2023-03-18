Multi-vehicle crash halts traffic on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 79 in Monongalia County.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 154 near Morgantown.

911 officials said several vehicles were involved.

As of 6 p.m., at least one person had been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash shut down both northbound lanes but as of 6 p.m. one lane had reopened.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

