Multi-vehicle crash halts traffic on I-79

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 79 in Monongalia County.
I-79 wreck involving several vehicles
I-79 wreck involving several vehicles(WV511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 79 in Monongalia County.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 154 near Morgantown.

911 officials said several vehicles were involved.

As of 6 p.m., at least one person had been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash shut down both northbound lanes but as of 6 p.m. one lane had reopened.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Substitute teacher no longer employed by Mon County Schools
Elijah Carpenter
Police: 2 ejected in crash during 100+ mph police chase, man charged
3 students at Clarksburg middle school found using THC vape
Police lights.
Two were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

Latest News

Stand for Jesus.
Members of the Morgantown community gathered to “Stand for Jesus”
Plitzuweit meets the press at West Virginia as tells how hard it was to leave USD
Dawn Plitzuweit departs WVU for Minnesota
Police lights.
Two were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - North Marion's Olivia Toland
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - North Marion's Olivia Toland