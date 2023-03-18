Setting the Stage: Can anyone beat Morgantown?

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High School is good at basketball.

After winning the girl’s state championship last week, Morgantown is right back in the title game for the boy’s state tournament.

Their matchup: Parkersburg South

But before you get to that game, keep this in mind:

Morgantown defeated five of the eight teams in the AAAA state tournament during the regular season. They outscored those teams with a combined total of 57 points.

In the AAAA AP Poll, Morgantown was the unanimous number one team every week.

How do you break down such a heavy favorite?

The team never dropped a game to a high school from West Virginia this season. Even when losing star guard Sharron Young, the team continued to roll.

Sharron Young is back, and he hasn’t lost a step. Morgantown has held teams to just 80 combined points in their first two tournament games. The team had multiple 20 point scorers in their semifinals matchup.

On the other side of it, Parkersburg South has dominated offensively. They’ve put up over 150 points in their two tournament games.

A battle of defense and offense awaits Class AAAA in the state championship. It’s a rematch of last season’s title game in which Morgantown won it all, 56-53.

The Mohigans are in their third consecutive title game. They look to go back-to-back.

Parkersburg South returns to the big game with one goal in mind: prove that Morgantown can lose a game in West Virginia.

Tip off is set for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Semifinals Highlights:

