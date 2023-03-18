Setting the Stage: Fairmont Senior preps for title rematch with Shady Spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - This game came down to a single shot last season. One moment sealed victory for the Polar Bears. They are the defending champions.

The origin of the Polar Bear mascot name derives from the name of former Fairmont coach Frank Ice. In the early 1900s, his teams were known simply as “Ice’s Men”.

When you consider the term ice in the modern world of sports, it is synonymous with clutch. The ability to win in close games. “Ice in their veins” may be the best words to describe Fairmont Senior’s 2023 boy’s basketball team. They haven’t lost since January. It was their only loss on the year. No team has scored 50 points on the Polar Bears since late February.

Zycheus Dobbs and Desean Goode combined for 46 points in their semifinals win over Elkins. They are on ic- fire?

Sports terms are confusing.

There are dozens of ways to say that a team is cold. One of those: struggling to score. The Polar Bears are anything but cold. The team has outscored opponents by over 700 points this season.

They lost one regular season game: 85-65 to Shady Spring.

Let’s keep naming things. Shady Spring is named after, well, a shady spring. It is said to never run dry, constantly flowing.

It’s funny how names work.

Shady Spring basketball has overflowed the season. One loss, to Morgantown, was the only one seen throughout the season to a team based in West Virginia.

The team put up 100 or more points in three straight games in the sectional and regional games to make it to the state tournament.

These teams are legit. They have also been the favorites to meet again in the state championship since the first games of the season. It’s here. Shady won the last contest by 20, but neither team has lost since. In that matchup, Dobbs, Goode and Andre Grant each scored in double digits. Fairmont Senior led in that matchup after a quarter.

Shady Spring is in its third straight championship game. Fairmont Senior looks to defend their title.

There’s not much to this game, just coincidences in names and good basketball. It’s a game of revenge.

Tip off is set for 7:30 on Saturday. Winner take all.

Semifinals Highlights:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.