Two were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County 911 official says two people were taken to United Hospital Center after a single-vehicle accident on Benedum Drive.

At around 4:00 a.m. on March 18, law enforcement and emergency services were called to the scene.

Someone was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the accident, which led to hospital transport.

The Anmoore Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s, and WV DOH responded.

