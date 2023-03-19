Fairmont State University hosts the annual First Lego League Robotics State Championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elementary and middle school students from all over West Virginia met at Fairmont State University for the First Lego League State Championship.

The robotics teams were asked to build a robot out of Legos for the competition.

Head Referee for the championship, Earl Scime, said the students were tasked with a different challenge every year.

“This year’s game it focuses on energy and energy production and storage. The kids have built Lego robots that complete various missions on the field,” he explained.

Scime added that the list of rules was sent out in August. Then they hold scrimmages in the fall to help students practice and problem-solve.

“It’s always fun to watch the kids come up with new ideas for these challenges, creative ways to build a robot. But I think more importantly is that the ownership they have for building something technological and having it perform and cooperating to do that as a team of students. That’s the most fun for me to watch them go through that experience,” Scime said.

He explained that throughout the day, students had research and teamwork presentations in addition to physically competing.

Scime added they were always looking to get more kids involved in the yearly competition.

“So, these teams come and go. It’s always good to see their creative names, but First Lego League’s always looking for new coaches. There is always students that want to be on a team but can’t find someone that’s willing to coach,” he said.

Scime asked anyone interested in becoming a coach to contact the West Virginia Robotics Alliance to get involved.

