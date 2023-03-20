5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise, Texas, was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mount Enterprise is a small city in Rusk County located in Northeast Texas about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 wreck involving several vehicles
Multi-vehicle crash halts traffic on I-79
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Substitute teacher no longer employed by Mon County Schools
Elijah Carpenter
Police: 2 ejected in crash during 100+ mph police chase, man charged
A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi
Police lights.
Two were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler is introduced at the start of the 24th Annual Mark...
Adam Sandler gets Mark Twain prize surrounded by celeb pals
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges