Barbara Taylor Sommerville, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Webster Springs on March 19, 2023.

Barbara grew up in Greenbank, WV but had made Webster Springs her home for over 50 years.

Barbara was a teacher for over thirty years and a proud member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Barbara had many different roles as an educator but her greatest joy was teaching third grade at Webster Springs Elementary School.

After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering with several community organizations including United Methodist Women, Webster Springs Main Street and Table of Plenty.

Barbara was proceeded in death by her loving husband Booney; parents, Randy Taylor and Mary Ervin Taylor; and brother Benny Taylor.

Left to cherish wonderful memories are daughters Jennifer Sommerville-Cutlip, and Jan Sommerville-Smith (Mike Smith); granddaughters Milisa Cutlip, Amye Cutlip, Hilary Cutlip and Megan Cutlip (Fiance’ Alex Robinson); grandson Jake Smith; and Son-in-law Jerry Cutlip. Barbara also leaves behind nephews David Taylor and Randy Taylor; many cherished cousins; and family members.

Barbara was blessed to have friends who were like family; including Jack and Linda Alsop and family; neighbors Sheryl and Vince Funk and family; and Sue Talbott.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3 pm at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Brandon Moll officiating. Friends may visit the family from 1-3 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Webster Springs Main Street at PO Box 66, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sommerville family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.