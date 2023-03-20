Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Carpenter
Police: 2 ejected in crash during 100+ mph police chase, man charged
I-79 wreck involving several vehicles
Multi-vehicle crash halts traffic on I-79
A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
Stand for Jesus.
Members of the Morgantown community gathered to “Stand for Jesus”

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023
Several agencies are working together to find Orlando Ortiz and Jeffrey Marrero. Sheriff Grady...
2 men missing after anchor mishap, young girls left alone on boat, authorities say
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns
LIVE: Biden hosts Nowruz reception