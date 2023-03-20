Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found

Nothing was found at the community ground search to assist with the Gretchen Fleming case.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A community ground search took place on Saturday to assist with the Gretchen Fleming missing person case.

The community ground search was held at Johnson T. Janes Park. It was initially planned for March 11th but was postponed to this past Saturday.

Search organizer, Crissy Lawrentz says that the search resulted in nothing being found. Lawrentz also says that from now on all community ground searches will be kept quiet for less potential knowledge to be given to the person of interest.

If you have any new information on Gretchen Fleming’s case, you can contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072.

