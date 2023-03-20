Dozens of guinea pigs found at Morgantown home, man charged

Michael Shreve
Michael Shreve
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is facing charges after officers said more than 50 living and about 20 dead guinea pigs were found at a Morgantown home.

Authorities spoke with a woman from Animal House Rescue on April 2, 2022 about rescuing guinea pigs from a home on Cornerstone Vlg in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

She told officers the first thing she saw at the home was “a dead guinea pig floating in a tube of water.” Officers reported she went inside and was “immediately surrounded by [guinea] pigs waiting on someone to give them food.”

The report says there was lots of damage done to the home by the former resident, 47-year-old Michael Shreve, of Morgantown, and guinea pigs with “feces about four to six inches thick on the floor.”

Court documents say they estimate 54 living and 20 dead guinea pigs were taken from the home.

The property owner allegedly told officers Shreve had not been at the home in over a month, and it was a total loss.

Shreve has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

