Exciting projects on hand at Meadowbrook Mall

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall has some exciting renovations underway, and customers can expect many positive changes.

“Oh my gosh. Our mall has so many construction projects on going right now. It’s very exciting,” Robin Urquhart, Meadowbrook Mall Property Manager, said.

Urquhart is welcoming in spring with the rest of Meadowbrook Mall by expanding and renovation.

The mall is expecting new department store Boscov’s to open in the fall of 2023. Both Marshalls and Books-A-Million are being upgraded to bigger spaces.

The new Marshalls location is set to be open in May, and Boscov’s is planning to open in October, this being their 50th location.

“They are an old-fashioned department store, and they sell so many different categories, from clothing to beauty to furniture to home goods. It’s everything you would need to buy for your home and yourself,” Urquhart said.

The mall is also offering fun activities for everyone during the spring and summer months, like Easter bunny pictures and scavenger hunts.

“Marketing has a lot going on. The Easter bunny photos are going on now in center court. I know they are doing a lot of Easter giveaways, but everyone should go to our website under events to find out more details. We have a lot coming this season,” Urquhart said.

Click here for all of the events happening at Meadowbrook Mall.

