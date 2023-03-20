Fairmont State narrows presidential search to 12

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University says they are on schedule as a national search for the next president continues.

“The Committee is thankful for all of the work Buffkin/Baker has done for and alongside us,” said Dr. Chuck Shields, search committee tri-chair.

While applications and nominations will continue to be accepted until a successful candidate has been appointed, the priority deadline to apply was February 17.

At that point, officials said the search began reviewing applications and holding preliminary meetings.

84 total applications were received, and, after initial screening by Buffkin/Baker, 23 were forwarded to the full Search Committee for consideration.

On March 14, the full Search Committee met to discuss those candidates screened and forwarded by the firm.

The committee then narrowed down applicants and selected 12 candidates for first-round interviews. These interviews will be held off-site on April 3-6 with the full Committee. It is expected that on-campus interviews will take place toward the end of April.

“We are hopeful that our next president will be one of the 12 candidates that will meet with the committee in the coming weeks,” said Shields. “The Search Committee is pleased to have such a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates from which to choose. We know Fairmont State is a wonderful place and are glad others see that too.”

As the process proceeds, you can find updates and timeline status here.

