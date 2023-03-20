Fire Chief Phil Hart undergoing surgery after house fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rescuing a paralyzed woman from a burning home, a local fire chief will be undergoing surgery for his heart.

Phil Hart was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation after the March 4 rescue.

The chief said on social media his doctors were concerned all the smoke he took in may be a potential risk for his heart and underwent several tests.

Hart said one of the tests showed an obstruction in one of his coronary arteries. He said his doctors decided it would be best to do a catheterization, and it’s a big relief knowing the issue can be corrected.

Below is Hart’s statement in its entirety:

