Gov. Justice declares this week as Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has signed a proclamation designating March 20-24 as Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“Severe weather impacts every West Virginian in every region of our state, affecting schools, businesses, homes, and our economy,” Gov. Justice said. “Knowing what to do in advance of severe weather saves lives, so I commend the WVEMD and all of our law enforcement and community partners for keeping us prepared and aware when severe weather inevitably strikes again.”

A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

The National Weather Service, in partnership with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), Ready WV, and the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message, the WVEMD says.

Across the state, weather alert radios will activate. However, Wireless Emergency Alerts, the alerts sent to cell phones and other mobile devices, will not be activated as part of this drill.

