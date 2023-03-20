Heavy rain showers end the week, potential flooding concerns

Rain will persist Thursday through Saturday.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy first day of spring! It doesn’t feel all that spring-like today, but temperatures will be making their way back to seasonable and higher through the rest of this week and the weekend. Clouds increase tomorrow, however, ahead of a lot of rain coming for the end of the week. We’ll be keeping an eye out for potential flooding as that system approaches. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

