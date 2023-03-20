Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player

Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player.
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby League Club.(Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in the Cheat Lake area on Feb. 26.

The MCSO has identified the remains as Bryn Hargreaves.

Hargreaves, who was originally from England and lived in an apartment complex in the Cheat Lake area, was reported missing on Jan. 16, 2022.

A photo of Bryn Hargreaves and a tattoo.
A photo of Bryn Hargreaves and a tattoo.(MCSO)

Authorities searched for Hargreaves for several months after being reported missing but were unable to find him.

The remains were found on Sunday, Feb. 26 in a wooded area between South Pierpont Rd. and the Hanalei Development, the department said.

Hargreaves’ cause of death has not been determined, the MCSO says.

Hargreaves was a former rugby player.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man (1/16/2022)

Officials renew call for public’s help in finding Cheat Lake man (1/26/2022)

Human remains found in Mon County (3/2/2023)

No update on reported human remains found in Mon County (3/17/2023)

