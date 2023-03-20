‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball

Former WVU Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Carey says he plans to return to coaching next season.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Less than a year after retiring, former longtime West Virginia University Women’s Basketball coach Mike Carey says he’s returning to coaching.

“I’m coming back,” Carey told 5′s Ally Osborne.

Where exactly Carey, a Clarksburg native, will make his return remains to be seen.

While Carey says he plans to coach next season regardless of whether it’s with the Mountaineers, WVU seems the obvious choice.

His comments come less than 48 hours after his successor, Dawn Plitzuweit, bolted for Minnesota and left the job vacant.

WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the opening.

He said in a statement a national search would begin immediately.

Carey told 5 News he has reached out to Baker but has yet to hear back.

He has, however, spoken with Men’s Basketball coach Bob Huggins.

Huggins said he wants Carey back in the program and supports him, Carey told 5 News.

Carey cited a desire to spend more time with his family when he retired last March, but said Monday part of his decision was due to the “prior administration.” WVU parted ways with former AD Shane Lyons in November.

Carey spent 21 seasons with the Mountaineers, piling up 447 wins -- the most in program history.

You can watch our full interview with Carey above.

