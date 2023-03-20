Jodi Ann Rosier, 52, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was born in Clarksburg on April 15, 1970, a daughter of Gary Clutter and his friend Sally and the late Penelope Smith Clutter Barcus. She graduated high school from Bridgeport High before graduating from Fairmont State University in 1990 with a degree in Medical Record Technology. She worked as Director of Medical Records and a Medical Transcriptionist at Chestnut Ridge Hospital. She was a very proficient worker who took pride in her career. Jodi was a kind, intelligent person with a unique sense of humor. She was devoted to her mother and adored her dogs Stanley and Stormy. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband and love of her life for many years Mike Rosier; one step-son Michael Rosier and his wife Karen; her brother Chris Clutter; her grandson Max who affectionately referred to her as GiGi; a nephew Phillip; her mother-in-law Shirley Rosier; a special cousin Jennifer Edwards; step-father Jim Barcus and special friends Melanie Snyder and Lisa Hammond. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law Robert Rosier. In keeping with her wishes she will be cremated. There will be no public services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home in honored to be assisting the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.