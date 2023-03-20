Law enforcement seizes BB gun from Ridgeview Elementary student

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police responded to Ridgeview Elementary School on Monday, March 20 due to reports of a student being seen with a firearm.

A release from the Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday states that when law enforcement investigated, they seized a realistic-looking BB gun from the student in question.

No actual firearms are thought to have been on campus.

