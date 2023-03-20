Meadowbrook Mall business expands to storefront

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A business at Meadowbrook Mall has expanded from a kiosk to a storefront.

T-Shirt Station, which the City of Bridgeport Finance Department says does business as Snapshot, has moved into a storefront after being at a kiosk.

“It has been a kiosk at the mall for some time,” said Meadowbrook Mall Marketing Director Joseph Thomas. “They have just expanded it into a storefront. We’re pleased they’re doing well enough to make that move.”

Owner Mohamed Amin said the continued solid business has helped in making the decision.

“It’s been a good location,” he said. “We’re ready for the move.”

Thomas said the store opened late last week. It will have the standard mall hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We do just about anything related to t-shirts, from heat transferred vinyl and even embroidery,” said Amin, who also operates Bubble World.

Thomas added that they do custom t-shirts for businesses, families, or anyone wanting pretty much anything. They also have plenty of shirts already in place for purchase.

“If you want something, like a picture put on a shirt, they can do it,” said Thomas.

Amin said the store will be manned by one person.

Thomas said there has been lots of recent activity at Meadowbrook Mall.

“We’re excited with this move because there has been a lot of activity recently,” said Thomas. “We’re excited to see new businesses coming and in and our existing ones doing well.”

