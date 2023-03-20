Mild, sunny start to spring this Monday!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Monday is the first day of astronomical spring, and it will be a mild, sunny day. Warmer temperatures and rain chances are expected thereafter. Find out more details in the video above!

A high-pressure system in the southern US will bring dry, stable air to West Virginia on this first day of astronomical spring. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny, with light southwest winds. Cool air from this weekend will still linger into today, however, so temperatures will only reach the upper-40s, below average for March. Overnight, skies will be clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper-20s. Tomorrow, skies will be partly cloudy, with scattered clouds building in from out west. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s, around average for this time of year. Then a few rain showers will lift into our region ahead of a low-pressure system out west on Wednesday. More rain showers are expected on Thursday. Even more widespread rain shower activity is expected on Friday, as a low-pressure system lifts in from the west, bringing rain into our region. This rain will stick around until at least Saturday morning. While rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, you may want an umbrella and some extra time on the roads at the end of the week. We may also see a few gusts of wind on Friday and Saturday, although there is uncertainty within the models regarding that, so we’re watching carefully. All the while, temperatures will reach the 60s towards the end of the week and even into Saturday. In short, today will be mild and sunny, and warmer temperatures, and rain chances, are expected thereafter.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 61.

Wednesday: Overcast skies, with a few rain showers in the morning. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 57.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.